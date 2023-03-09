Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 88.45 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: David Ojabo

Summary:

BJ Ojulari is a lighter EDGE who wins with a multitude of rushes. His first-step quicks will threaten some OLs, but he's more of a smooth, long-strider than exceptionally explosive. He has a full pass-rush move arsenal and loves the arm over. His cross-chop move is good, too. He must get stronger despite aggressive nature when setting the edge and playing the run. He uses his length well to keep blockers from getting into his frame. Overall, he's a pass-rushing specialist best-suited as a stand-up OLB in the NFL, and he will take time to acclimate to normal run-stopping duties of an NFL edge.

Strengths:

Pro-ready pass-rusher with good collegiate productivity

First-step burst and loaded pass-rush move arsenal

Despite power deficiency, works hard against the run and to defeat blocks

Weaknesses: