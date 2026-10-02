The 2026 MLB playoffs are down to eight teams, and the four teams that earned byes are ready to join the fun. The League Division Series kick off on Saturday with Yankees vs. Rays, White Sox vs. Guardians, Padres vs. Brewers and Braves vs. Dodgers.

As such, your CBS Sports MLB experts are here to predict how each of the best-of-five series will go.

2026 MLB playoff bracket: Schedule, scores as Braves advance to NLDS to face Dodgers Kate Feldman

Below are picks from our MLB writers for every Wild Card Series, plus odds for each series from DraftKings.

White Sox vs. Guardians

(Series odds: White Sox +120, Guardians -140)

Axisa: What a great draw for Cleveland as the No. 2 seed. They got a Wild Card Series bye and will take on a White Sox team that is pushing the limits of its pitching depth. Parker Messick and Gavin Williams are a very strong top two and the bullpen is excellent as well. Will they score runs? That's always the question with the Guardians. I think they'll scratch together enough offense against a tired White Sox staff, and win three games that are closer than my sweep prediction suggests. Pick: Guardians in 3

McWilliams: Give me the upset. Cleveland has the pitching to make things difficult, but Chicago has the power to change a game with one swing. These teams know each other extremely well, and I expect another tight series. I'm banking on Chicago's offense to make the difference. Pick: White Sox in 5

Perry: Tough call, as these clubs seem pretty evenly matched right now. Power tends to rule in the playoffs, and the White Sox have more of it. During the regular season, the Sox ranked fifth in MLB with 211 home runs, while the Guards were 27th with 162. For what it's worth, Chicago also out-homered them in road games. The power gap will make the difference in this one. Pick: White Sox in 5

Snyder: I buy the White Sox vibes here against the strong Guardians' pitching staff. I don't buy anything about the Guardians' offense. The White Sox's power will carry them while they'll be able to find just enough pitching, especially with that deep bullpen. Casual fans can continue to acquaint themselves with Hagen Smith and Grant Taylor, who are worth knowing. Pick: White Sox in 4

Braves vs. Dodgers

(Series odds: Braves +190, Dodgers -230)





Mike Axisa Julian McWilliams Dayn Perry Matt Snyder

Dodgers Dodgers Dodgers Dodgers

Axisa: The Braves are tired and undermanned, and the Dodgers are rested and healthy-ish. The Dodgers rotation feels like an enormous advantage here, especially after Chris Sale came out of the bullpen in Game 3 of the Wild Card series and may feel some fatigue come his Game 2 start. To me, the Dodgers have the better rotation and the better offense, and that's usually enough to win you a series. Pick: Dodgers in 4

McWilliams: Atlanta certainly has the talent to make this interesting, but Los Angeles has an imposing rotation and considerable offensive firepower. That's a difficult combination to overcome in a short series, especially if the Dodgers' starters pitch to their capabilities. Pick: Dodgers in 4

Perry: The Dodgers are again a powerhouse, even if the lineup is getting old in spots. Their rotation features four healthy aces at the moment, and Shohei Ohtani was able to return to the lineup late in the regular season. As well, the Braves have a thin rotation, and their bullpen was worked hard in the Wild Card Series win over the Phillies. Pick: Dodgers in 4

Snyder: The Braves' pitching situation is troubling after needing to empty the tank in the Wild Card Series just to get to Dodger Stadium. You have to do what you have to do to advance, but they're in a very tough spot heading to face the Dodgers. Said Dodgers have a fully healthy rotation of aces or ace-capable pitchers, a better offense and are about to drop the proverbial hammer. Pick: Dodgers in 3

Yankees vs. Rays

(Series odds: Yankees -120, Rays +100)



Mike Axisa Julian McWilliams Dayn Perry Matt Snyder

Yankees Yankees Yankees Rays

Axisa: I think the Yankees are the most dangerous AL team in a short series because they have so much pitching, and they have both power and speed on offense. My only concern is they'll do something dopey defensively, something the Rays can force and take advantage of. Otherwise, the Yankees simply never put a bad pitcher on the mound, and it's a deep lineup even if Aaron Judge is unavailable/compromised. The Rays are very good, and it looks like they got Freddy Peralta on track, giving them a 1-2 punch with Drew Rasmussen that can match New York's. I just like the Yankees' roster more top to bottom, so they're my pick. Pick: Yankees in 4

McWilliams: The Yankees have enough starting pitching to win this series. Tampa Bay's rotation is formidable, and its lineup presents some serious threats. But New York has the pitching depth and offensive firepower to advance. I expect a competitive series. Pick: Yankees in 5

Perry: Man, they should really seed based on record because these two teams -- the only two genuinely good teams in the AL this season -- have no business meeting this early. In any event, I'll say the Yankees' powerhouse rotation makes the difference in this one. They'll win thanks to a pair of ace-level efforts from Cam Schlittler. Pick: Yankees in 5

Snyder: Despite the regular-season record, the Yankees actually look better on paper right now, especially if Aaron Judge returns and makes an impact. The thing about the Rays this season is they've played well above what the roster looks like on paper. Plus, it looks pretty damn good anyway. The rotation with a revamped Freddy Peralta looks strong and the offense has some depth along with Junior Caminero, the best hitter in the series (unless Judge shows up as his best self, which feels unlikely). Pick: Rays in 5

Padres vs. Brewers

(Series odds: Padres +150, Brewers -180)



Mike Axisa Julian McWilliams Dayn Perry Matt Snyder

Brewers Padres Brewers Brewers

Axisa: The Padres have been one of the two or three best teams in baseball the last three months. I do have concerns about their rotation behind Michael King, though, concerns that I don't think the super bullpen can fully cover up. Milwaukee has the power arms to keep San Diego's high-powered offense in check. Similar to what I said about the Yankees, the Brewers simply never put a bad pitcher on the mound. I always worry about their lack of power in the postseason, but I think there's enough juice in the bats to eke out a Game 5 win over the Padres. Pick: Brewers in 5

McWilliams: This might be the most intriguing matchup of the Division Series. Milwaukee has the pitching to make things interesting, but San Diego counters with a dangerous offense and a bullpen capable of shortening games. I like the Padres' combination of power and late-inning pitching. Pick: Padres in 5

Perry: The Padres have been on another level lately, and their best-in-class bullpen is a real weapon in the playoffs. The Brewers, though, are the best team in baseball, and their superior rotation depth and generalized roster depth will be the deciding factor. Pick: Brewers in 5

Snyder: The Padres are so hot right now and the two-game sweep in the Wild Card Series was more of a party in Petco than a challenge for the players. I'm tempted to go with them and won't be surprised if they win this thing, riding the hot hand theory. Of course, the Brewers have been my World Series champion pick for weeks and finished the season plenty hot themselves, having won 15 of their last 18 with a +46 run differential. I won't abandon them now. Pick: Brewers in 5