Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.47 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Garrett Graham

Summary:

Blake Whiteheart is an undersized but surprisingly good inline blocker; offers something in passing game, too; shows ability to win consistently in the middle of the field, and has the hands to make tough catches in traffic. He could be a bigger part of an NFL offense than he was in college.

Strengths:

  • Technically sound as inline blocker
  • Long strider who can eat up cushion from the slot
  • Finds holes in zone in middle of field; good athlete, not a plodder
  • Consistent middle-of-the-field/seam matchup problem

Weaknesses:

  • Good athlete but won't create separation consistently from slot/outside vs. DB types
  • May need to add weight; small-ish frame by NFL TE standards