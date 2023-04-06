Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 67.47 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Garrett Graham
Summary:
Blake Whiteheart is an undersized but surprisingly good inline blocker; offers something in passing game, too; shows ability to win consistently in the middle of the field, and has the hands to make tough catches in traffic. He could be a bigger part of an NFL offense than he was in college.
Strengths:
- Technically sound as inline blocker
- Long strider who can eat up cushion from the slot
- Finds holes in zone in middle of field; good athlete, not a plodder
- Consistent middle-of-the-field/seam matchup problem
Weaknesses:
- Good athlete but won't create separation consistently from slot/outside vs. DB types
- May need to add weight; small-ish frame by NFL TE standards