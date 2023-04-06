Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.47 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Garrett Graham

Summary:

Blake Whiteheart is an undersized but surprisingly good inline blocker; offers something in passing game, too; shows ability to win consistently in the middle of the field, and has the hands to make tough catches in traffic. He could be a bigger part of an NFL offense than he was in college.

Strengths:

Technically sound as inline blocker

Long strider who can eat up cushion from the slot

Finds holes in zone in middle of field; good athlete, not a plodder

Consistent middle-of-the-field/seam matchup problem

Weaknesses: