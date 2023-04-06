Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 72.42 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Kyle Juszczyk
Summary:
Brayden Willis is the best blocking TE/FB in class, and it may not be close. He consistently locks up second-level defenders vs. the run and shows the ability to anchor against defensive ends in passpro. He's not particularly athletic as a route-runner but is a consistent dump-off option for the QB.
Strengths:
- One of best blocking TEs in class, and No. 2 may not be close
- Consistently locks up defenders, whether LB types or EDGE types in run game
- Not a deep threat, but a consistent, reliable middle-of-field short and intermediate target
- Consistently finds second-level target and sustains block in run game
- Can block on perimeter from slot vs. DB types and sustain blocks
- Can dominate passpro on an island as H-back vs. apex/slot blitzer
- Has ability to reanchor vs. DE types in passpro
Weaknesses:
- Long strider in route; not particularly twitchy/quick
- You're not drafting him for his route-running; will round out of breaks, doesn't play with a ton of suddenness
- Not much in the way of yards after the catch