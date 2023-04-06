Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72.42 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Kyle Juszczyk

Summary:

Brayden Willis is the best blocking TE/FB in class, and it may not be close. He consistently locks up second-level defenders vs. the run and shows the ability to anchor against defensive ends in passpro. He's not particularly athletic as a route-runner but is a consistent dump-off option for the QB.

Strengths:

One of best blocking TEs in class, and No. 2 may not be close

Consistently locks up defenders, whether LB types or EDGE types in run game

Not a deep threat, but a consistent, reliable middle-of-field short and intermediate target

Consistently finds second-level target and sustains block in run game

Can block on perimeter from slot vs. DB types and sustain blocks

Can dominate passpro on an island as H-back vs. apex/slot blitzer

Has ability to reanchor vs. DE types in passpro

Weaknesses: