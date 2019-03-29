Brown, Marquise, WR, Oklahoma
NFL Draft analysis for Brown, Marquise, WR, Oklahoma
Draft Scouting Report:
Blazing speed with the lateral quickness to match; Brown has the ability to put his foot in the ground and get in and out of cuts leaving defensive backs behind. Lacks strength as a blocker but is willing to do the job. Brown is great in the screen game, catches the ball cleanly, and is able to make defenders miss in small areas. A home-run hitter who suffered a Lisfranc injury that could sideline him till late summer. A first-round talent that may slip because of the injury. -- RW
