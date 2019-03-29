Butler, Hakeem, WR, Iowa St.

NFL Draft analysis for Butler, Hakeem, WR, Iowa St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Despite his size (6-foot-5), Butler shows good separation on comeback routes and the ability to put foot in ground and change direction like someone six inches shorter. A willing blocker, he engages smaller DBs and doesn't let go. Butler has great body control, and is able to adjust to underthrown balls and make touch catches. He can run inside, seam-busting routes from the slot and is a huge middle-of-the-field target who can make contested catches. Only issue is the occasional drop but Butler is a first-round talent. -- RW

