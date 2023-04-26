Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 62.18 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Zach Pascal
Summary:
C.J. Johnson is a big-bodied possession receiver who will do most of his damage on short/intermediate routes. He won't create separation downfield. He has contested-catch and YAC ability but is limited athletically.
Strengths:
- Big-body slot receiver
- Can use body to shield defenders from slot
- Not explosive but not lumbering either; more of a bruiser for the slot with a little juice
- Hands catcher with YAC ability
Weaknesses:
- Does most of his damage on short/intermediate routes
- How is deep speed? Not at his best trying to stack DBs on outside vertical routess
- Has high-point ability but lack of separation makes it tough to be consistent; also didn't come down with ball on deep throws