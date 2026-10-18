Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson got ejected in the second quarter of Buffalo's game against the Raiders after spitting at Brock Bowers.

Spitting is an automatic ejection. Last year, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter got ejected six seconds into the first game of the season for spitting on Dak Prescott, and later in the season, Ja'Marr Chase got suspended one game for spitting on Jalen Ramsey (who got ejected for punching Chase after the alleged spitting incident). Initially, the refereeing crew did not see Chase spit, which is why only Ramsey was ejected, but the NFL determined after the game that Chase indeed spat on Ramsey, resulting in the suspension.

It's the second ejection of Gardner-Johnson's NFL career; the other came in 2024, when he accrued two personal foul penalties in the same game. He then gave middle fingers to the Commanders' crowd on the way out.

Gardner-Johnson is in his first season in Buffalo — his sixth different team and fourth in the past three years. One of the game's most fiery competitors, he has been a key part of the Bills' defense thanks to his versatility in the secondary, so it's a big loss Sunday and potentially beyond, should the NFL choose to suspend Gardner-Johnson.