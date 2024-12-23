LANDOVER, Md. -- Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was disqualified in the second half of Sunday's 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders. Gardner-Johnson was ruled with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the third quarter after saying some words to Commanders players following a Zack Baun forced fumble that resulted in the Commanders' fourth of five turnovers on the afternoon.

This was Gardner-Johnson's second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the game, which by rule, meant an automatic ejection from the contest. Gardner-Johnson had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at the end of the first quarter, the first of the two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties he received in the game.

After the Eagles loss to the Commanders, who had plenty of success throwing the football once Gardner-Johnson was disqualified, PFWA Pool Reporter Nicki Jhabvala interviewed referee Shawn Smith on the Johnson ruling that led to his disqualification.

Question: Could you explain the ruling for the second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on C.J. Gardner-Johnson? What led to the call that ultimately got him ejected? Smith: He's basically taunting the opponent on the second foul. He already had a first one earlier in the game that we had announced as the first towards disqualification. So, this became his second. He was taunting the players, so that's a disqualification by rule."

After being ruled out of the game, Gardner-Johnson gave the double middle finger to the crowd as he headed toward the tunnel.

The Eagles safety was clearly frustrated after his removal from the game, which may have resulted in his penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct earlier. Gardner-Johnson was called for a penalty after getting punched by Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown following a Jayden Daniels completion to Terry McLaurin (which the Commanders were called for illegal motion on the play). The punch knocked Gardner-Johnson's helmet off, but Gardner-Johnson was called for the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Eagles safety Reed Blankenship defended Gardner-Johnson after the game, insinuating his teammate didn't say anything to get him ejected.

"I'm not gonna get into detail. I'm gonna have his back He didn't say anything at all. I was right there," Blankenship said. "But when you're on the hot spot, things happen. At the end of the day, I have my dudes back."

Gardner-Johnson didn't have any unsportsmanlike conduct penalties heading into the game. He is now tied for second in the NFL with two, one behind Eagles teammate Jalen Carter for the league lead.

Gardner-Johnson's ejection certainly affected how the Eagles defense played Jayden Daniels, who was 16 of 24 for 150 yards and three touchdowns to one interception (105.9 passer rating) after the disqualification.

"I have my own thoughts (on the ejection)," Blankenship said. "At that point and time, I thought that wasn't his fault. At the end of the day, it's not my call. It's their call."