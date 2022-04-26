Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 79.81 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Gerald McRath
Strengths:
Physical player who is willing to do whatever the team requires. Wakes up choosing violence on the football field. Disciplined eyes. Great in run defense. Great top-end speed and elite vertical jump testing.
Weaknesses:
Can improve when it comes to sorting through trash and getting off blocks. Coverage is a concern. Below-average stop-start speed.
Accolades:
- Eight tackles, one sack, five QB pressures in CFP title game
- 2021: All-SEC second team