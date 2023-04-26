Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.82 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Quentin Lake

Summary:

Charlie Thomas plays much bigger than his 207-pound frame, but where does he fit at the next level? He'll need to add 20 pounds to his frame to play off-ball linebacker, but he doesn't have the high-end movement skills to be slot-only, either. He could be a hybrid safety/slot defender because he has the ability to cover RBs and TEs, and has the movement skills to play in space.

Strengths:

Plays much bigger than size

Can make plays in space coming downhill

Consistently around the ball

Weaknesses: