Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.94 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Daniel Lasco

Strengths:

Somewhat bouncy, decently explosive experience back with pass-catching comfort. Can hit a nice jump cut around the line to free himself and run to daylight. Impressive albeit not spectacular speed in the open field. Catches it effortlessly out of the back and has good contact balance because of his short yet thick frame.

Weaknesses:

Not overly elusive. Nothing stands out about what he brings to the field but he's not a major liability in any area.

Accolades: