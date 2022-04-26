Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69.87 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Grady Jarrett

Strengths:

Super-quick, pass-rushing specialist inside. Plays half a man as well as any interior rusher in this class. Uses nasty swipe at the outset of his rush often and has high-level burst/flexibility to squeeze through gaps. Lateral quicks are impressive too. Flashes of big-time power that's usually the result of him shocking the OL with his speed off the ball. Hinders his upside. Serious penetrator with above-average to awesome pass-rush moves.

Weaknesses:

Often his rushes are too lateral off the snap, so he simply takes too long to get to the quarterback. Older prospect already 23.

Accolades: