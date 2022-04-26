Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 69.87 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Grady Jarrett
Strengths:
Super-quick, pass-rushing specialist inside. Plays half a man as well as any interior rusher in this class. Uses nasty swipe at the outset of his rush often and has high-level burst/flexibility to squeeze through gaps. Lateral quicks are impressive too. Flashes of big-time power that's usually the result of him shocking the OL with his speed off the ball. Hinders his upside. Serious penetrator with above-average to awesome pass-rush moves.
Weaknesses:
Often his rushes are too lateral off the snap, so he simply takes too long to get to the quarterback. Older prospect already 23.
Accolades:
- 2021: All-AAC first team
- 2021: Team-high 12.5 TFL and 7.5 sacks