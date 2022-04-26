Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85.28 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Denzelle Good

Strengths:

Versatility to play guard or tackle. Spent a good portion of his career in a run-heavy scheme and is more developed in run blocking. Long arms. Strong upper body. Quick first step. Does a good job of sealing blocks. Good mobility to make plays in space. Has great torque through his lower body. Great independent hand usage.

Weaknesses:

Below average top-end speed and explosive traits for a tackle. Hand placement must improve. Balance is a concern because he will lunge and lean on defenders in the run game. Has trouble engaging in space. Can do a better job of sinking his hips to absorb contact. Has limited flexibility on high side rushes.

Accolades: