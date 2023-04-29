Draft Scouting Report:

Summary:

Derek Parish is the rare full back/edge rusher combination who was a team captain for Houston in 2022. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury four games into the year. Before that, though, he shined, becoming the only Cougars player since 2000 with 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks in his first four games.

Strengths:

Versatility having played both sides of the ball

Muscular build

Good movement skills

Weaknesses: