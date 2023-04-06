Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 69.56 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Ricky Elmore
Summary:
DJ Coleman has good speed and quickness to heat up the quarterback off the edge, but needs to develop more pass-rush moves to be effective. He can do a better job of using his hands and arms to get off blocks. He has a slight frame but does a relatively good job of containing the corner.
Strengths:
- Good speed around the edge
- Good stop-start agility
- Does a good job of containing the edge
Weaknesses:
- Lean frame
- Needs to develop more pass-rush moves
- Can do a better job of using his hands and arms to get off blocks