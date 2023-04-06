Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69.56 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Ricky Elmore

Summary:

DJ Coleman has good speed and quickness to heat up the quarterback off the edge, but needs to develop more pass-rush moves to be effective. He can do a better job of using his hands and arms to get off blocks. He has a slight frame but does a relatively good job of containing the corner.

Strengths:

Good speed around the edge

Good stop-start agility

Does a good job of containing the edge

Weaknesses: