Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 64.58 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Vernon Adams
Strengths:
Good top end speed. Quick release made possible with a flick of the wrist. Gets the ball out quickly. Generates a lot of strength off platform. Good deep ball accuracy. Undersized in terms of height and weight. Can drive the ball.
Weaknesses:
Does not follow through in his throwing motion. Does not sell fakes well. Late to feel pressure, poor pocket presence. Balance is an issue. Played at a lower level of competition.
Accolades:
- 2021: FCS Walter Payton Award (top overall player)
- Big Sky record holder for career yards of total offense (15,394), pass yards (13,809) and pass TDs (121)