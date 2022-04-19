Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 64.58 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Vernon Adams

Strengths:

Good top end speed. Quick release made possible with a flick of the wrist. Gets the ball out quickly. Generates a lot of strength off platform. Good deep ball accuracy. Undersized in terms of height and weight. Can drive the ball.

Weaknesses:

Does not follow through in his throwing motion. Does not sell fakes well. Late to feel pressure, poor pocket presence. Balance is an issue. Played at a lower level of competition.

Accolades: