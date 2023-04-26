Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 65.99 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Willie Andrews
Summary:
Erick Hallett II has good eyes in zone coverage. His hips swing too wide when pressed at the stem, but he does a good job of sinking his hips and transitioning across the field when balanced. Hallett has the versatility to play safety or nickel, but displays below-average top-end speed. He is known to take the cheese on double moves.
Strengths:
- Good eyes in zone coverage
- Good versatility to play safety or nickel
- Does a good job of sinking his hips and transitioning across the field with the receiver
Weaknesses:
- Hips swing too wide when pressed at the stem
- Takes the cheese on double moves
- Below-average recovery speed