Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.99 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Willie Andrews

Summary:

Erick Hallett II has good eyes in zone coverage. His hips swing too wide when pressed at the stem, but he does a good job of sinking his hips and transitioning across the field when balanced. Hallett has the versatility to play safety or nickel, but displays below-average top-end speed. He is known to take the cheese on double moves.

Strengths:

Good eyes in zone coverage

Good versatility to play safety or nickel

Does a good job of sinking his hips and transitioning across the field with the receiver

Weaknesses: