Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 91.80 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Chad Ochocinco

Strengths:

Springy, creative receiver with high-end speed and flashes of brilliant full-extension grabs. More of a juke-based yards-after-the-catch asset than one who'll break tackles or bounce off defenders. Leaping ability stands out. Glides on the field. Will run past many corners. Good, not great releases. Athleticism is there for him to consistently win off the line in time. Impressive route runner because of his athleticism. Should have quick transition to the NFL and become a star down the road.

Weaknesses:

Smaller size but fits the modern-day NFL. Some concentration drops on film. Not a physical marvel in jump-ball scenarios; won't dominate when a corner is in the vicinity and it's a 50-50 situation.

Accolades: