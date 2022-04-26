Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 87.9 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Ryan Kerrigan

Strengths:

Big, well-built, powerful, athletic rusher who loves the arm-over/swim and is decently effective with it. Has very close to an NFL defensive end body right now and could easily get more powerful. Doesn't have much else in his arsenal besides the swim. Best way to describe his lower half is sudden, relative to his thickness. Decently bendy, too. Very talented, great size, high-floor prospect with decent amount of upside. Very young.

Weaknesses:

Bull rush could be a lot better relative to his size and girth. Doesn't have much else in his arsenal besides the swim. Feels like he should be more productive given his gifts. A touch up and down. Some games dominant; others nearly invisible.

Accolades: