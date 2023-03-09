Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 83.87 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Brian Orakpo
Summary:
Isaiah Foskey can line up all over the field, from 7-technique to weakside linebacker to middle linebacker in subpackages. He's a high-end athlete and chess piece who is just learning the position after playing tight end in high school.
Strengths:
- Even if he doesn't win early in rep, is quick to disengage and chase down the ball
- Powerful bull rush that can knock offensive tackles off-balance
- Uses hands well as a pass-rusher but needs to expand pass-rush arsenal
- High-motor guy who will make plays downfield
- Low man wins; when he gets under OT's pads, he can frog march him into the QB's lap
- Can collapse pocket but doesn't have twitch to turn corner; power player with good hands
Weaknesses:
- Needs to expand pass-rush moves
- Strong but not particularly twitchy
- Still learning the position; needs to play more instinctive and less robotic; that will come with experience