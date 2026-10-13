With so much happening across the league, the time has come to consider making a trade to help your team. It might be your only pathway to getting some wins.
More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.
Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.
The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.
By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).
This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.
Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.
Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.
Quarterback trade values
|Player
|tm
|1QB-4
|1QB-6
|2QB
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|22
|22
|48
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|13
|13
|30
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|12
|13
|30
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|12
|13
|30
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|12
|13
|30
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|10
|11
|26
|Drake Maye
|NE
|10
|10
|24
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|10
|10
|24
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|9
|9
|22
|Jared Goff
|DET
|8
|9
|22
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|8
|8
|20
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|7
|7
|18
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|5
|6
|16
|Jordan Love
|GB
|5
|5
|14
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|--
|--
|12
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|--
|--
|12
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|--
|--
|11
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|--
|--
|11
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|--
|--
|11
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|--
|--
|11
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|--
|--
|11
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|--
|--
|10
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|--
|--
|10
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|--
|--
|10
|Jameis Winston
|NYG
|--
|--
|9
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|--
|--
|8
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|--
|--
|8
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|--
|--
|8
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|--
|--
|7
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|--
|--
|7
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|--
|--
|7
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|--
|--
|5
|Jalon Daniels
|TB
|--
|--
|5
|J.J. McCarthy
|NYG
|--
|--
|5
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|--
|--
|5
|Carson Beck
|ARI
|--
|--
|5
Running back trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|51
|52.5
|54
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|50
|51.5
|53
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|47
|48.5
|50
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|41
|41.5
|42
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|38
|39.5
|41
|James Cook
|BUF
|39
|39.5
|40
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|37
|37
|37
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|29
|30
|31
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|29
|29.5
|30
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|25
|26
|27
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|23
|24.5
|26
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|23
|23.5
|24
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|22
|23
|24
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|20
|21.5
|23
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|18
|19.5
|21
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|18
|19
|20
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|17
|17.5
|18
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|17
|17.5
|18
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAC
|15
|15.5
|16
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|12
|12.5
|13
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|11
|12
|13
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|11
|11.5
|12
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|10
|11
|12
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|9
|9
|9
|Ollie Gordon
|MIA
|8
|8
|8
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|8
|8
|8
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|7
|7
|7
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|7
|7
|7
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|7
|7
|7
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|7
|7
|7
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|7
|7
|7
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|7
|7
|7
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|6
|6.5
|7
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|5
|6
|7
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|6
|6
|6
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|6
|6
|6
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|6
|6
|6
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|6
|6
|6
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|6
|6
|6
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|5
|5.5
|6
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|5
|5.5
|6
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|5
|5
|5
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|5
|5
|5
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|ATL
|5
|5
|5
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|5
|5
|5
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|--
|--
|5
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|--
|--
|5
Wide receiver trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|48
|50
|52
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|44
|45.5
|47
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|37
|39.5
|42
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|37
|39
|41
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|37
|39
|41
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|37
|39
|41
|Chris Olave
|NO
|35
|37
|39
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|31
|32.5
|34
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|30
|31.5
|33
|Drake London
|ATL
|26
|28
|30
|George Pickens
|DAL
|22
|23
|24
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|21
|22.5
|24
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|20
|22
|24
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|19
|21
|23
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|18
|20
|22
|Christian Watson
|GB
|18
|19.5
|21
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|18
|19.5
|21
|Mike Evans
|SF
|16
|18
|20
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|16
|17.5
|19
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|15
|16
|17
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|15
|16
|17
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|15
|16
|17
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|14
|15
|16
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|12
|14
|16
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|12
|13.5
|15
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|11
|12
|13
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|11
|12
|13
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|10
|11
|12
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|10
|11
|12
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|10
|11
|12
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|9
|10
|11
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|8
|9
|10
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|7
|8
|9
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|7
|7.5
|8
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|6
|7
|8
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|6
|7
|8
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|6
|7
|8
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|6
|7
|8
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|HOU
|5
|5.5
|6
|Tyreek Hill
|FA
|5
|5.5
|6
|Josh Downs
|IND
|--
|--
|6
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|--
|--
|6
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|--
|--
|6
|Jordyn Tyson
|NO
|5
|5
|5
Tight end trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|30
|32
|34
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|24
|26.5
|29
|George Kittle
|SF
|15
|16.5
|18
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|14
|16
|18
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|10
|12.5
|15
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|10
|11.5
|13
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|9
|10
|11
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|6
|7
|8
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|6
|7
|8
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|--
|--
|6
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|--
|--
|6
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|5
|5.5
|6
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|--
|--
|5
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|--
|--
|5
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|--
|--
|5