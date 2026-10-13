With so much happening across the league, the time has come to consider making a trade to help your team. It might be your only pathway to getting some wins.

More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.

Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.

Quarterback trade values

Player tm 1QB-4 1QB-6 2QB Josh Allen BUF 22 22 48 Lamar Jackson BAL 13 13 30 Brock Purdy SF 12 13 30 Joe Burrow CIN 12 13 30 Patrick Mahomes KC 12 13 30 Dak Prescott DAL 10 11 26 Drake Maye NE 10 10 24 Caleb Williams CHI 10 10 24 Trevor Lawrence JAC 9 9 22 Jared Goff DET 8 9 22 Matthew Stafford LAR 8 8 20 Bryce Young CAR 7 7 18 Jayden Daniels WAS 5 6 16 Jordan Love GB 5 5 14 Aaron Rodgers PIT -- -- 12 C.J. Stroud HOU -- -- 12 Tyler Shough NO -- -- 11 Jalen Hurts PHI -- -- 11 Kyler Murray MIN -- -- 11 Jacoby Brissett ARI -- -- 11 Kirk Cousins LV -- -- 11 Sam Darnold SEA -- -- 10 Justin Herbert LAC -- -- 10 Bo Nix DEN -- -- 10 Jameis Winston NYG -- -- 9 Malik Willis MIA -- -- 8 Michael Penix Jr. ATL -- -- 8 Deshaun Watson CLE -- -- 8 Geno Smith NYJ -- -- 7 Baker Mayfield TB -- -- 7 Daniel Jones IND -- -- 7 Cam Ward TEN -- -- 5 Jalon Daniels TB -- -- 5 J.J. McCarthy NYG -- -- 5 Fernando Mendoza LV -- -- 5 Carson Beck ARI -- -- 5

Running back trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jahmyr Gibbs DET 51 52.5 54 Bijan Robinson ATL 50 51.5 53 Kenneth Walker III KC 47 48.5 50 Jonathan Taylor IND 41 41.5 42 Christian McCaffrey SF 38 39.5 41 James Cook BUF 39 39.5 40 Derrick Henry BAL 37 37 37 Javonte Williams DAL 29 30 31 Kyren Williams LAR 29 29.5 30 Chuba Hubbard CAR 25 26 27 Jaylen Warren PIT 23 24.5 26 D'Andre Swift CHI 23 23.5 24 Breece Hall NYJ 22 23 24 Ashton Jeanty LV 20 21.5 23 Chase Brown CIN 18 19.5 21 Bucky Irving TB 18 19 20 Saquon Barkley PHI 17 17.5 18 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 17 17.5 18 Bhayshul Tuten JAC 15 15.5 16 Cam Skattebo NYG 12 12.5 13 Jeremiyah Love ARI 11 12 13 Quinshon Judkins CLE 11 11.5 12 Woody Marks HOU 10 11 12 Omarion Hampton LAC 9 9 9 Ollie Gordon MIA 8 8 8 Josh Jacobs GB 8 8 8 Emanuel Wilson SEA 7 7 7 Braelon Allen NYJ 7 7 7 Jordan Mason MIN 7 7 7 Aaron Jones MIN 7 7 7 Tony Pollard TEN 7 7 7 Zach Charbonnet SEA 7 7 7 Travis Etienne Jr. NO 6 6.5 7 RJ Harvey DEN 5 6 7 MarShawn Lloyd GB 6 6 6 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS 6 6 6 Kyle Monangai CHI 6 6 6 Jadarian Price SEA 6 6 6 David Montgomery HOU 6 6 6 Alvin Kamara NO 5 5.5 6 TreVeyon Henderson NE 5 5.5 6 J.K. Dobbins DEN 5 5 5 Blake Corum LAR 5 5 5 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL 5 5 5 Kaelon Black SF 5 5 5 Keaton Mitchell LAC -- -- 5 Rachaad White WAS -- -- 5

Wide receiver trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 48 50 52 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 44 45.5 47 Puka Nacua LAR 37 39.5 42 Justin Jefferson MIN 37 39 41 CeeDee Lamb DAL 37 39 41 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 37 39 41 Chris Olave NO 35 37 39 Zay Flowers BAL 31 32.5 34 Nico Collins HOU 30 31.5 33 Drake London ATL 26 28 30 George Pickens DAL 22 23 24 Malik Nabers NYG 21 22.5 24 Parker Washington JAC 20 22 24 Tetairoa McMillan CAR 19 21 23 Garrett Wilson NYJ 18 20 22 Christian Watson GB 18 19.5 21 DeVonta Smith PHI 18 19.5 21 Mike Evans SF 16 18 20 A.J. Brown NE 16 17.5 19 Matthew Golden GB 15 16 17 Davante Adams LAR 15 16 17 Tee Higgins CIN 15 16 17 DJ Moore BUF 14 15 16 Michael Wilson ARI 12 14 16 Rashee Rice KC 12 13.5 15 Terry McLaurin WAS 11 12 13 Jalen Coker CAR 11 12 13 Jameson Williams DET 10 11 12 Emeka Egbuka TB 10 11 12 Ladd McConkey LAC 10 11 12 Jaylen Waddle DEN 9 10 11 Luther Burden III CHI 8 9 10 DK Metcalf PIT 7 8 9 Denzel Boston CLE 7 7.5 8 Carnell Tate TEN 6 7 8 Stefon Diggs WAS 6 7 8 Jordan Addison MIN 6 7 8 Rome Odunze CHI 6 7 8 Marvin Harrison Jr. HOU 5 5.5 6 Tyreek Hill FA 5 5.5 6 Josh Downs IND -- -- 6 Devaughn Vele NO -- -- 6 Keenan Allen IND -- -- 6 Jordyn Tyson NO 5 5 5

Tight end trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Brock Bowers LV 30 32 34 Trey McBride ARI 24 26.5 29 George Kittle SF 15 16.5 18 Sam LaPorta DET 14 16 18 Isaiah Likely NYG 10 12.5 15 Tyler Warren IND 10 11.5 13 Travis Kelce KC 9 10 11 Tucker Kraft GB 6 7 8 Juwan Johnson NO 6 7 8 Brenton Strange JAC -- -- 6 Colston Loveland CHI -- -- 6 Dallas Goedert PHI 5 5.5 6 Pat Freiermuth PIT -- -- 5 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE -- -- 5 Mark Andrews BAL -- -- 5