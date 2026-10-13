With so much happening across the league, the time has come to consider making a trade to help your team. It might be your only pathway to getting some wins.  

More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues. 

Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.  

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart. 

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign. 

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.

Quarterback trade values

Player tm 1QB-4 1QB-6 2QB
Josh AllenBUF222248
Lamar JacksonBAL131330
Brock PurdySF121330
Joe BurrowCIN121330
Patrick MahomesKC121330
Dak PrescottDAL101126
Drake MayeNE101024
Caleb WilliamsCHI101024
Trevor LawrenceJAC9922
Jared GoffDET8922
Matthew StaffordLAR8820
Bryce YoungCAR7718
Jayden DanielsWAS5616
Jordan LoveGB5514
Aaron RodgersPIT----12
C.J. StroudHOU----12
Tyler ShoughNO----11
Jalen HurtsPHI----11
Kyler MurrayMIN----11
Jacoby BrissettARI----11
Kirk CousinsLV----11
Sam DarnoldSEA----10
Justin HerbertLAC----10
Bo NixDEN----10
Jameis WinstonNYG----9
Malik WillisMIA----8
Michael Penix Jr. ATL----8
Deshaun WatsonCLE----8
Geno SmithNYJ----7
Baker MayfieldTB----7
Daniel JonesIND----7
Cam WardTEN----5
Jalon DanielsTB----5
J.J. McCarthyNYG----5
Fernando MendozaLV----5
Carson BeckARI----5

Running back trade values

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Jahmyr GibbsDET5152.554
Bijan RobinsonATL5051.553
Kenneth Walker IIIKC4748.550
Jonathan TaylorIND4141.542
Christian McCaffreySF3839.541
James CookBUF3939.540
Derrick HenryBAL373737
Javonte WilliamsDAL293031
Kyren WilliamsLAR2929.530
Chuba HubbardCAR252627
Jaylen WarrenPIT2324.526
D'Andre SwiftCHI2323.524
Breece HallNYJ222324
Ashton JeantyLV2021.523
Chase BrownCIN1819.521
Bucky IrvingTB181920
Saquon BarkleyPHI1717.518
Rhamondre StevensonNE1717.518
Bhayshul TutenJAC1515.516
Cam SkatteboNYG1212.513
Jeremiyah LoveARI111213
Quinshon JudkinsCLE1111.512
Woody MarksHOU101112
Omarion HamptonLAC999
Ollie GordonMIA888
Josh JacobsGB888
Emanuel WilsonSEA777
Braelon AllenNYJ777
Jordan MasonMIN777
Aaron JonesMIN777
Tony PollardTEN777
Zach CharbonnetSEA777
Travis Etienne Jr.NO66.57
RJ HarveyDEN567
MarShawn LloydGB666
Jacory Croskey-MerrittWAS666
Kyle MonangaiCHI666
Jadarian PriceSEA666
David MontgomeryHOU666
Alvin KamaraNO55.56
TreVeyon HendersonNE55.56
J.K. DobbinsDEN555
Blake CorumLAR555
Brian Robinson Jr.ATL555
Kaelon BlackSF555
Keaton MitchellLAC----5
Rachaad WhiteWAS----5

Wide receiver trade values

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEA485052
Ja'Marr ChaseCIN4445.547
Puka NacuaLAR3739.542
Justin JeffersonMIN373941
CeeDee LambDAL373941
Amon-Ra St. BrownDET373941
Chris OlaveNO353739
Zay FlowersBAL3132.534
Nico CollinsHOU3031.533
Drake LondonATL262830
George PickensDAL222324
Malik NabersNYG2122.524
Parker WashingtonJAC202224
Tetairoa McMillanCAR192123
Garrett WilsonNYJ182022
Christian WatsonGB1819.521
DeVonta SmithPHI1819.521
Mike EvansSF161820
A.J. BrownNE1617.519
Matthew GoldenGB151617
Davante AdamsLAR151617
Tee HigginsCIN151617
DJ MooreBUF141516
Michael WilsonARI121416
Rashee RiceKC1213.515
Terry McLaurinWAS111213
Jalen CokerCAR111213
Jameson WilliamsDET101112
Emeka EgbukaTB101112
Ladd McConkeyLAC101112
Jaylen WaddleDEN91011
Luther Burden IIICHI8910
DK MetcalfPIT789
Denzel BostonCLE77.58
Carnell TateTEN678
Stefon DiggsWAS678
Jordan AddisonMIN678
Rome OdunzeCHI678
Marvin Harrison Jr.HOU55.56
Tyreek HillFA55.56
Josh DownsIND----6
Devaughn VeleNO----6
Keenan AllenIND----6
Jordyn TysonNO555

Tight end trade values

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Brock BowersLV303234
Trey McBrideARI2426.529
George KittleSF1516.518
Sam LaPortaDET141618
Isaiah LikelyNYG1012.515
Tyler WarrenIND1011.513
Travis KelceKC91011
Tucker KraftGB678
Juwan JohnsonNO678
Brenton StrangeJAC----6
Colston LovelandCHI----6
Dallas GoedertPHI55.56
Pat FreiermuthPIT----5
Harold Fannin Jr.CLE----5
Mark AndrewsBAL----5
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