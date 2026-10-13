The Buffalo Bills defeated the Los Angeles Rams in overtime to conclude Week 5, but they escaped a close call that could have been avoided if their star running back took better care of the football. James Cook III fumbled twice in the 37-34 victory, and the second nearly cost the Bills the game. His ball security issues are an ongoing issue and one that seems to be wearing on coach Joe Brady, who threatened to reduce Cook's playing time if they persist.

The second of Cook's fumbles on Monday came on the opening possession of overtime. The Bills were within field goal range and threatening to begin the extra period with a touchdown after a 57-yard completion from Josh Allen to Khalil Shakir. On the ensuing play, Cook ran up the middle and lost the ball when Rams linebacker Nate Landman punched it loose and Aaron Donald fell on it.

All Los Angeles needed to win at that point was a field goal, but a blocked 48-yarder kept the Bills alive and led to an eventual game-winning field goal of their own.

Cook's fumble marked the second of two Buffalo turnovers, as Allen previously threw an interception.

"Right now, we're putting the ball in harm's way," Brady said on Tuesday. "We know the way that we lose football games is we turn the ball over. Our two best players turned the ball over last night. James put the ball on the ground. Look, he's doing so many good things running the football. I don't want to lose sight of how great he's running the ball right now. But we're putting the ball on the ground, and it's negating all the positive."

Cook has been fantastic as a runner in 2026 with a blazing start to the season in which he averaged 106.4 yards per game over his first five outings. That continues a hot streak which dates back to last season when he won the NFL rushing title with 1,621 yards and the season prior when he led the league with 16 touchdowns.

Fumbles are a byproduct of his heavy workload, though. He is already up to four on the year, and he lost the ball six times a season ago. No non-quarterback has more fumbles in 2026, and only Cam Skattebo matched his total at the running back position through five weeks.

2026 fumble leaders

"I have all the confidence in him," Brady said. "That's why I put him right back out there. But at some point there has to be consequences when we're putting negative stuff out there. The conversations that we're having are ongoing. James knows. It's important to him. But that can't happen. It's gonna cost us football games. It almost cost us one. But we can't get confused because we won the game; that's OK. It's gotta improve, or the carries are gonna decrease."

Any decrease in playing time for Cook would mean an uptick in opportunities for one or both of Ty Johnson and Ray Davis. They have a combined five carries for 8 yards on the year and factor more heavily into the pass scheme with 12 catches for 166 yards.