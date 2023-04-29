Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72.52 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Lamar Miller

Summary:

Israel Abanikanda exploded onto the national college football landscape in 2022. He earned third-team All-American honors after rushing for 1,431 yards and running for 20 touchdowns (tied FBS lead). With better blocking, he can be one of the steals at the RB position in this class because of his HR-hitting ability. Super young prospect with deceptive upside.

Strengths:

Intriguing runner with three gears

Initial gear is for when he's sorting through traffic near the line, second is for when he reaches the second level, and his top gear is to breakaway from the pack, which he does frequently

Effortless long speed that is high end.

Everything about his game is calm, cool, collected

Patient and glides off blockers

Weaknesses: