Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.82 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Jatavis Brown

Summary:

Ivan Pace Jr. won't be for everyone, but this is an underdog some DCs will want on their defense to up the physicality and overall demeanor of the unit.

Strengths:

Tiny, compact, no-nonsense LB who plays bigger than his size

Unafraid of those who are bigger around him.

Quickness is very high end for the LB spot, but he's quicker than he is fast.

Some hindrances when stopping at starting, but they were rare.

Block-dispatches are violent and some impressive athletic wins are on film.

Gets to the ball on many plays most LBs wouldn't

Weaknesses: