Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.82 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Jatavis Brown

Summary:

Ivan Pace Jr. won't be for everyone, but this is an underdog some DCs will want on their defense to up the physicality and overall demeanor of the unit.

Strengths:

  • Tiny, compact, no-nonsense LB who plays bigger than his size
  • Unafraid of those who are bigger around him.
  • Quickness is very high end for the LB spot, but he's quicker than he is fast.
  • Some hindrances when stopping at starting, but they were rare.
  • Block-dispatches are violent and some impressive athletic wins are on film.
  • Gets to the ball on many plays most LBs wouldn't

Weaknesses:

  • Times when he's simply physically outmatched by significantly bigger blockers and washed out of the play.
  • Tackling reliability suffers on plays where he comes a long way to chase down the ball
  • Almost solely deployed as a blitzer and spy on passing downs but did make a few plays on the football when asked to cover.