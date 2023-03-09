Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 75.82 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Jatavis Brown
Summary:
Ivan Pace Jr. won't be for everyone, but this is an underdog some DCs will want on their defense to up the physicality and overall demeanor of the unit.
Strengths:
- Tiny, compact, no-nonsense LB who plays bigger than his size
- Unafraid of those who are bigger around him.
- Quickness is very high end for the LB spot, but he's quicker than he is fast.
- Some hindrances when stopping at starting, but they were rare.
- Block-dispatches are violent and some impressive athletic wins are on film.
- Gets to the ball on many plays most LBs wouldn't
Weaknesses:
- Times when he's simply physically outmatched by significantly bigger blockers and washed out of the play.
- Tackling reliability suffers on plays where he comes a long way to chase down the ball
- Almost solely deployed as a blitzer and spy on passing downs but did make a few plays on the football when asked to cover.