The future of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and others would be in doubt if the franchise takes Ty Simpson in the 2026 NFL Draft, a possibility that general manager Andrew Berry hasn't exactly ruled out ahead of the first round.

The Browns hold multiple first-round picks at No. 6 and 24 overall, but only Pete Prisco projects Cleveland taking Simpson on Day 1 among six CBS Sports mock drafts.

Sanders, Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel are all under contract for next season.

"I'd say I don't love dealing in hypotheticals," Berry said when asked about Sanders' future if a quarterback is selected, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "I guess I'd say this, like, if we add a quarterback, we have a lot of love for our quarterbacks in the room. That decision would be made independently of anything we add to the room."

Watson, who is competing with Sanders and Gabriel for the starting job per first-year coach Todd Monken, did not play during the 2025 season following a severe Achilles injury in 2024.

"That's a little bit more arc than science, I don't think you can go in there blindly and think and say, 'Hey, we're going to treat this past season the same way we thought of the 2024 season'," Berry said about Watson. "He was obviously hurt, and it affected his performance. How you do that, how you weight and how you come to your decisions may be different from building to building, but it's just something you work through and try to make the best call that you can."

Simpson's father, Jason, is the coach at UT Martin.

"My dad and coach Monken go way back. They talk often," Simpson said at the NFL combine, via Cleveland.com. "He texted him when he got the job, and they've texted a little bit (since), so if I had the opportunity to play for the Browns, it would be a dream come true."

Monken said he was "fond" of Simpson and appreciated the fact he waited his turn to start at Alabama behind Jalen Milroe.

Dolphins keeping De'Von Achane

Miami general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said this week the Dolphins have no interest in trading De'Von Achane amid ongoing contract negotiations. Achane rushed for a career-high 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025. Achane enters the final year of his rookie contract and is set to get a monstrous extension.

Given Miami's rebuild under first-year coach Jeff Hafley, some opined that trading Achane would be the Dolphins' best move. Miami already traded Jaylen Waddle to Denver, moved on from Tyreek Hill and made Malik Willis its starting quarterback.

"He's not available for trade," Sullivan said, a day before Achane showed up for voluntary workouts. "Things are going good -- we've had some positive conversations over the past couple days, trending in the right direction. He's obviously very important to what we're doing ... We'll get to where we need to be, one way or another."

New favorite at No. 2 overall

The New York Jets face a decision with their first pick. Former Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese is the favorite to be the franchise's choice with the second selection, per FanDuel Sportsbook's latest odds. That lines up with what CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones is hearing this week.

A hybrid defender with the Buckeyes, Reese accumulated 69 tackles (10 for losses) and 6.5 sacks last season and it's the positional versatility and raw athleticism — size (6-foot-4, 241 pounds) and speed (4.47-second 40-yard dash) — that makes him a hot commodity.

At his best, Reese will be a difference-maker off the edge, akin to Micah Parsons, or a defender coaching staffs aren't afraid to drop into coverage or ask to play at outside linebacker.

Omar Cooper is rising among wide receivers

The former Indiana star is picking up steam nearing the draft and could go as high as the third receiver taken ahead of Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson. KC Concepcion, Makai Lemon and Carnell Tate rank ahead of Cooper, who balled out at the NFL combine.

Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza targeted Cooper 91 times, leading to 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns. Cooper represented aA strong, physical threat in the slot for Indiana's national championship team.

The Indianapolis Colts, who do not have a first-round selection in 2206, are one of several teams that met with Cooper during the pre-draft process.