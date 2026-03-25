There's no question Ohio State's Arvell Reese is one of the best overall players in this draft class. They don't make many athletes with the size (6-foot-4, 241 pounds), speed (4.47-second 40-yard dash) and positional versatility Reese brings. He finished 2025 with 6.5 sacks and 69 total tackles.

However, the history of players with similar versatility traits isn't exactly encouraging in the NFL. Isaiah Simmons is on his third team in six seasons, Zaven Collins hasn't found his footing in Arizona, and plenty of others have struggled to fit at the next level.

While I think Reese is different from those players -- there's a difference between "positionless" and "versatile" -- there are still questions about where he plays in the NFL.

Arvell Reese OHIOST • EDGE • #8 TKL 69 TFL 10.0 SK 6.5 PD 2 View Profile

More importantly, there's the financial angle. The fifth-year options and franchise tags for EDGE and off-ball linebacker are the same, but the highest-paid EDGE (Micah Parsons) makes $46.5 million per year -- more than the top two off-ball linebackers (Fred Warner and Roquan Smith) combined. Even average EDGE rushers carry more value financially, so if Reese wants to cash in, playing on the edge could be the way to go.

But does that best align with what he does on the field? Let's dive into the film.

Reese's power pops immediately on the edge

The first thing that stands out when Reese lines up on the edge is how violent he is with his hands. Players who walk down from off-ball linebacker typically don't play as heavy-handed as Reese does. He packs serious power into his punches as both a run defender and pass rusher, generating a ton of force for someone who would be considered undersized on the edge.

You can't block him with a tight end -- he'll obliterate them in the run game. He forklifts players on the edge, using strong pad level to close gaps and funnel backs into traffic. This Illinois tight end stood no chance, getting manhandled into the very gap the running back was attacking.

Watch the Miami tight end's head snap back on contact. There's playing with force, and then there's what Reese showed in his final year at Ohio State. He wrecks the rep with pure power.

This rep against Penn State's left tackle isn't perfect, but the force jumps out. His head is down on contact, but his body angle is excellent. He's in position to stack and shed because he's attacking with leverage, generating force through his body into the tackle's chest so he can make a play.

His pass-rush upside is both exciting -- and incomplete

Where the rubber really meets the road is Reese's potential as a pass rusher. Despite being undersized, he generates serious power. You'd expect an off-ball linebacker moving to the edge to win with speed and bend, but Reese's go-to is converting speed to power and running through tackles.

This is what you would call getting dunked on in the football world:

Here, he faces fellow draft prospect Markel Bell (6-foot-9, 346 pounds) and still turns him with power, prying open the outside corner. The ball comes out before he arrives, but it's a strong rep that shows what he can already do as a pass rusher.

Again, Reese displaces Illinois' right tackle with power, knocking him off his feet. It's not a perfect rep or finish, but it highlights how much force he generates in a 241-pound frame.

Reese also showcases the ability to counter with speed. His pass-rush repertoire is still limited, but the flashes of bend and acceleration are reminiscent of top NFL rushers. Ohio State even schemed one-on-one opportunities, where he would do this to opposing tackles:

While he gets the sack on that rep, another better illustrates his upside. He sells the bull rush, then dips around the outside shoulder and flattens to the quarterback. That's the kind of nuance he needs to build on.

The issue right now is consistency. He doesn't have many reliable counters, which makes sense given his background as an off-ball linebacker who also drops into coverage. If he transitions full-time to the edge, his development as a pass rusher may take time.

He could improve by using his hands more actively — swiping at tackles to create cleaner rush paths and turn more pass rush reps into pressures. Against Wisconsin, for example, the tackle sets to cut off the edge. Reese needs to either club the outside hand or counter inside, but he does neither and loses the rep. A more detailed pass-rush plan will be key going up against NFL tackles.

Another area for growth is stringing moves together when his initial rush stalls. That will come with reps and coaching. The upside is clear, but right now he's a better run defender than pass rusher off the edge.

Reese might be more polished off the ball right now

As an off-ball linebacker, Reese's violent hands and fluidity really stand out. Even in a defense loaded with megazord athletes, he consistently pops on tape. He simply puts guys on their butts when they try to block him. His explosiveness moving downhill is a delight to watch, and his hand placement and ability to forklift defenders immediately jump off the tape. Just ask this Penn State tight end:

OUCH. His ability to generate force allows him to lift blockers out of the way and stay square to the line of scrimmage while working through traffic. He's comfortable operating in tight spaces and consistently finds the ball.

One rep against Michigan highlights his instincts. The Buckeyes are in a five-man front, with Reese aligned as the stack linebacker. The defensive lineman in front of him plays his primary gap with the ability to fall back into his secondary, and Reese has to mirror that from depth to keep everyone on a string. He fits into the primary gap, then recognizes the running back bounce to the secondary as the tight end tries to get hands on him. Reese slips underneath the block and closes to make the stop — a great example of his high-level processing and movement ability.

In the passing game, his ceiling is also high -- especially as a blitzer. His power translates immediately, as shown when he drives a Texas right tackle back and forces Arch Manning out of the pocket.

Reese is a mismatch against running backs in pass protection and can be used as a penetrator on pass-rush games, using his size and speed to collide with offensive linemen and free up rushers. You can also design looks for him to play iso ball against RBs, where he can crush the pocket.

The main area for improvement off the ball is his spatial awareness in coverage. He has the range and athleticism, but his recognition once receivers enter his zone can improve. He recorded just two pass deflections in his career, rarely getting his hands on the football. Better angles could help — like on a near-play against Wisconsin that could have been an interception.

That said, there are reps where he shows potential. Against Penn State running a Dagger concept, he drops as the middle defender in Cover 2, carries the vertical route, then sinks to disrupt the dig and force a checkdown. That's the upside.

The biggest question: Where does Reese actually fit in the NFL?

So what is Reese at the next level -- linebacker or EDGE? The answer is both. He's a true hybrid, but not in a way that leaves him without a position. He can be a skeleton key who answers many questions for a modern defense, allowing it to shift fronts and personnel without substituting. Think about what the Eagles do with Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell -- players with the size to play on the edge and the movement skills to stack without being liabilities in coverage. That kind of true versatility is becoming increasingly valuable in the NFL.

If you're asking where he makes the most immediate impact, it's probably as an off-ball linebacker. His coverage still needs refinement, but as a run defender and blitzer, he already fits what modern defenses want.

Still, he shouldn't be boxed in. Let him dictate fronts and structures -- that's how he blossoms into the centerpiece of a modern NFL defense.