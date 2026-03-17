The Denver Broncos have made a splash after a quiet start to free agency by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Per multiple reports, Denver will send its first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (No. 30 overall), along with third- and fourth-round picks (Nos. 94 and 130) to Miami in exchange for Waddle and a fourth-round pick (No. 111).

Jaylen Waddle MIA • WR • #17 TAR 100 REC 64 REC YDs 910 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

The former No. 6 overall draft pick is among the fastest players -- not just wide receivers -- in the NFL and should immediately upgrade a Denver passing game that was at times inconsistent during the 2025 season. Waddle joins a wide receiver room that includes Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims, among others.

In his five-year career, Waddle has 373 catches for 5,039 yards and 26 scores. The speedster caught 64 passes for 910 yards and six touchdowns during the 2025 season, bouncing back from a subpar 2024 campaign. He should be heading into his physical prime at 27 years old and will be an intriguing new piece for Sean Payton's offense in Denver.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, continue their offseason makeover that has included cutting ties with high-profile players like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and more as they look to rebuild their roster over the next few years.