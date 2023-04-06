Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.96 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Charone Peake

Summary:

Jadakis Bonds is a tall, lean-built boundary wide receiver who does a good job of high pointing the football. His team did not often push the ball downfield. He lacks the play strength to challenge more physical defenders at the catch point. Bonds will need to continue working on the route tree and fighting through contact.

Strengths:

Tall pass-catcher who attacks the ball at its peak

Consistent producer

Great top-end speed

Fluid athlete who builds speed quickly

Weaknesses: