Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 67.96 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Charone Peake
Summary:
Jadakis Bonds is a tall, lean-built boundary wide receiver who does a good job of high pointing the football. His team did not often push the ball downfield. He lacks the play strength to challenge more physical defenders at the catch point. Bonds will need to continue working on the route tree and fighting through contact.
Strengths:
- Tall pass-catcher who attacks the ball at its peak
- Consistent producer
- Great top-end speed
- Fluid athlete who builds speed quickly
Weaknesses:
- Average-to-below-average hands
- More physical defenders can impact him at the catch point
- Below-average play strength relative to his size