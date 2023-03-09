Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 73.06 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Colt McCoy
Summary:
Jake Haener is a shorter quarterback with a thin build. He is a tough, competitive leader who does well going through his progressions and throwing with touch and anticipation. Haener is an intelligent player with average arm strength. He will likely be a backup most of his career, but it would not be a surprise if he hung around the league for a long time as a backu and/or spot starter.
Strengths:
- Tough, competitive leader
- Good sense of pressure and mobility in the pocket
- Throws with touch and anticipation
- Smart, does a good job working through his progressions
Weaknesses:
- Short QB with a thin build
- Average arm strength
- Ocassionally pre-determines his read and throws into coverage
- Not going to get chunk yardage as a runner