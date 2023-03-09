Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.06 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Colt McCoy

Summary:

Jake Haener is a shorter quarterback with a thin build. He is a tough, competitive leader who does well going through his progressions and throwing with touch and anticipation. Haener is an intelligent player with average arm strength. He will likely be a backup most of his career, but it would not be a surprise if he hung around the league for a long time as a backu and/or spot starter.

Strengths:

Tough, competitive leader

Good sense of pressure and mobility in the pocket

Throws with touch and anticipation

Smart, does a good job working through his progressions

Weaknesses: