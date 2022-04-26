Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.45 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Tyler Matakevich

Strengths:

Tackling machine and team leader who makes up for physical shortcomings with a good understanding of his responsibilities -- as well as those around him. Impressed at his pro day with a 4.71 40 times and a 6.96 three-cone time.

Weaknesses:

A quintessential "football player" and a throwback to the old-school middle linebacker. But despite his impressive pro day performance, he didn't consistently show the lateral movement to play the position at the next level. That said, he plays with an edge, and will hit anything that moves, which means his best route to an NFL roster will be through special teams.

Accolades: