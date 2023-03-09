Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 87.17 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Christian Kirk

Summary:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a smaller, spindly WR with quality fluidity on the field. He's not an elite athlete and doesn't have much power through contact in his routes or after the catch. He creates space with some wiggle and how quicky he flips into top gear once the ball is in his hands. He glides around the field and away from defenders. He also had a knack for reeling in the difficult grab but is not a high-leaping, contested-catch monster; more of a tremendous ball-tracker. He has savvy YAC skills, deceptive speed, and ultra-reliable hands to be a big-time playmaker in the NFL despite not possessing supreme athletic gifts.

Strengths:

Savvy YAC specialty

Glides around the field

Uncanny ability to flip it into top gear in an instant

Ball-tracking downfield is elite

Weaknesses: