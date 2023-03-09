Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.71 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Logan Stenberg

Summary:

Jaxson Kirkland is a versatile lineman who has started at three positions for the Huskies, including left tackle. Projected to play inside at the next level, Kirkland struggles with balance and countering rushers. He needs to do a better job of sinking his hips to absorb contact in pass protection and can do a better job of sustaining blocks in space. Kirkland is a fiery competitor who served as a captain in 2022.

Strengths:

Competitive spirit

Does a good job of adjusting his hands when engaged

Team captain in 2022

Long arms

Started at three of five positions along the offensive line

Weaknesses: