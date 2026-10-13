Free agency in the National Football League is different from almost any other North American professional sport. In basketball or baseball, an impactful player going from one team to another is seemingly almost guaranteed to be a very similar player in their new home.

That's not always the case in football with the major differences in how NFL teams organize their schemes, playbooks and play calls. However, the free agents who continue to ball out in their new homes really pop. Obviously, the first two that come to mind are two game-changing contributors to two undefeated teams: Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans. Walker is extending quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career with his historic rushing production early on, and Evans is helping Purdy make an early-season MVP case.

Which 2026 free agents stand out as game-changers for their new squads through the first five weeks of the new season? Let's take a look at the top 10.

10. Panthers LB Devin Lloyd

Contract: Three years, $42 million with $25 million guaranteed

The Carolina Panthers (2-2) are atop the NFC South through the first five weeks of the 2026 NFL season, and it's partially because of Devin Lloyd's playmaking. In Carolina's Week 2 demolition of the Cooper Rush-quarterbacked Atlanta Falcons, Lloyd racked up nine tackles, a sack, two interceptions, a pick-six and three passes defensed. That made Lloyd the first player since Zach Brown in 2012 with multiple interceptions, a pick-six and a sack all in the same game.

Even though the Panthers had a Week 5 bye, their seven takeaways are tied for the 10th-most in the NFL. Lloyd has a large impact on that statistic.

9. Raiders LB Nakobe Dean

Contract: Three years, $26 million with $23 million guaranteed

The signing of linebacker Nakobe Dean added some much-needed playmaking to the Las Vegas Raiders' defense. In 2025, their 16 takeaways were tied for the ninth fewest in the league. This season, the Raiders have 10 takeaways, which are tied for the second most behind only the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks' 11.

Dean is a major reason for that with an NFL-most three forced fumbles. It is a little worrisome that the 2026 Raiders are the second team in NFL history, along with the 2007 Denver Broncos, to allow an increasing points and yardage total in each of their first five games of a season, but they're 3-2 through five weeks. That definitely is exceeding all expectations for Las Vegas early on, after they had the first overall pick in the draft in the spring.

8. Browns G Zion Johnson

Contract: Three years, $49.5 million with $32.39 million guaranteed

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to put together capable offenses for years for a variety of reasons. Cleveland's offense is still bogged down by physically diminished Deshaun Watson at quarterback, but left guard Zion Johnson is playing a strong brand of football, particularly in pass protection.

Through five weeks, Johnson has not surrendered a sack, and he has allowed just three quarterback pressures and one quarterback hit on 184 pass-blocking snaps. That's good enough for Pro Football Focus to grade Johnson as the league's fifth-best pass-blocking guard with an 80.1 pass-blocking grade. Finding quality offensive play in 2026 can be difficult, but the Browns hit on Johnson.

7. Giants TE Isaiah Likely

Contract: Three years, $40 million with $26 million guaranteed

Despite losing starting quarterback Jaxson Dart with a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, the New York Giants remain in first place in the NFC East division through five weeks with a 3-1-1 record. Free agency acquisition tight end Isaiah Likely is a big reason why New York has been able to maintain any semblance of a coherent passing game despite fill-in quarterback Jameis Winston ranking second-to-last in the league in completion percentage at 57.6%.

Likely's four receiving touchdowns are tied for the fourth-most in the NFL and rank as tied for the most among tight ends leaguewide. His 19 receiving first downs are the most among all tight ends through five weeks this season. With No. 1 wide receiver Malik Nabers still finding his footing in 2026 after returning from a torn ACL, Likely has been a godsend for the Giants' passing game.

Isaiah Likely 2026 season, NFL TE ranks

NFL TE rank Catches 33 2nd Receiving yards 284 4th Receiving TD 4 T-1st Receiving first downs 19 1st

6. Raiders C Tyler Linderbaum

Contract: Three years, $81 million fully guaranteed

The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-2 in 2026, and if the regular season ended today, they would be the last team in the playoffs. Much of their early-season success is because of their No. 9 scoring offense (26.4 points per game). One of the key components of that success has to do with the team's improved offense, anchored by three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum. In 2025, the Raiders allowed a pressure rate of 40.5%, the fifth-highest in the entire league. That rate has declined slightly, down to 38.1% in 2026, but it has made a huge difference, allowing 38-year-old Kirk Cousins to perform like a fringe top-10 quarterback statistically this season.

Linderbaum has been a huge piece of that improvement with Pro Football Focus grading him as the eighth-best pass-blocking center in football with a 72.9 pass-blocking grade.

5. Falcons EDGE Cameron Thomas

Contract: One year, $3.095 million with $2.5 million guaranteed

There may not be a better value free agency signing in 2026 than Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Cameron Thomas. The 26-year-old former third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals had just three starts through his first four seasons after playing for three teams — the Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns — in his first four seasons. New Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski brought Thomas with him from Cleveland to Atlanta for cheap, and Thomas has more than rewarded Stefanski's belief in him as an every-game starter in 2026.

Thomas' 22 quarterback pressures are tied for ninth in the NFL, and he also has 2.0 sacks this season. Thomas has multiple pressures in all five games this season and at least three in each of the last four games. His arrival is one of the reasons the Falcons are much more energetic in 2026 than they were in 2025.

4. Bengals EDGE Boye Mafe

Contract: Three years, $60 million with $19 million guaranteed

It has long felt like the Cincinnati Bengals were a few pieces on defense away from getting back to the postseason with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins leading their high-flying offense. That's why the Bengals went on a spending spree defensively this past offseason, trading the 10th overall pick in the draft for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and then signing both edge rusher Boye Mafe and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen in free agency.

Mafe has been one of the biggest game changers in football this season. His 3.0 sacks through five games are great, but he's also making a consistent impact as a pass rusher on a regular basis. Mafe's 25 quarterback pressures rank as the sixth most in the entire NFL, just ahead of Danielle Hunter's 23 and just behind Greg Rousseau's 29. He is playing like one of the NFL's best pass rushers through five weeks. That's money well spent.

3. Raiders QB Kirk Cousins

Contract: One year, $11.3 million fully guaranteed

Kirk Cousins still has his fastball at 38 years old. Cousins' 12 touchdown passes this season are tied with Jared Goff for the second-most in the entire league, and he trails league leader Brock Purdy's 13 by just one scoring strike. His 1,269 yards passing rank as the seventh most in the league, while his 100.7 passer rating is ninth in the NFL. Beyond the box score, Cousins is also providing an intangible impact as 2026 first overall pick Fernando Mendoza's mentor this season. His presence is allowing Mendoza to develop on the bench while easing his way into life in the NFL. The lessons Mendoza is learning from the four-time Pro Bowler now will likely pay dividends for the Raiders' franchise for years to come.

2. 49ers WR Mike Evans

Contract: Three years, $42.4 million with $16.3 million guaranteed

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is making an early NFL MVP case with the 49ers out to a 5-0 start this season with consecutive wins against the Denver Broncos (the 2025 AFC runner-up) and the Seattle Seahawks (the defending Super Bowl champion). Pick any passing metric, and Purdy ranks as a top-five quarterback through five weeks.

A huge reason for Purdy's prolific production this season is free agency pickup Mike Evans. The six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver balled out with seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown — with much of that output coming in the clutch — against the Seahawks. During the 49ers' go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that made the score 29-26 with 11:02 left to play, Evans caught four passes for 75 yards and the two-point conversion from Purdy.

On Sunday, Purdy averaged 11.3 yards per pass attempt when throwing to Evans and just 4.5 yards per pass attempt targeting every other 49er combined. The 49ers had scored just nine points combined in their prior two games against the Seahawks, but with Evans on the roster in 2026, San Francisco dropped 32 points on Seattle in a road win at the raucous Lumen Field. That's a massive impact.

Brock Purdy by target, Week 5 at Seahawks Mike Evans Rest of team Completions/pass attempts 7/10 12/17 Yards per pass attempt 11.3 4.5 TD-INT 1-0 1-1 Passer rating 140.8 74.6

1. Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III

Contract: Three years, $43.05 million with $28.7 million guaranteed

The Chiefs made Super Bowl LX MVP running Kenneth Walker III the highest-paid free agent running back in NFL history with an average per year salary of $14.35 million. He has been worth every single penny for the 4-0 AFC West division leaders in 2026.

Last year, Chiefs running backs ranked in the bottom five in the NFL in rushing yards, yards per carry and tackles avoided. Kansas City was on a bye in Week 5, which is why Walker's 537 yards rushing, the fourth most by any player through the first four games of a season this century, rank second in the league and not first. Despite the bye, he leads the NFL with 42 tackles avoided, one more than Jahmyr Gibbs' 41. His 6.2 yards per carry average is also the best in the league.

Walker III is giving Kansas City Hall of Fame-caliber production early on. He is just the third running back ever to average 130-plus rushing yards per game (134.3) on 6-plus yards per carry (6.2) during a 4-0 start, per CBS Sports Research. The other two running backs to do this are Emmitt Smith (1995), the NFL's all-time rushing leader, and Jim Brown (1958 and 1963), a player who many of a certain age believe to be the best football player of all time.

The last time Walker III took the field, first place in the AFC West was on the line when the then-3-0 Chiefs faced the then-3-0 Raiders in Las Vegas. He powered Kansas City to victory with 177 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns on 22 carries. That made him the first Chiefs player since Jamaal Charles in 2009 with 175-plus rushing yards and multiple rushing touchdowns in a game. Incredibly, both of Walker's touchdowns came in the span of 19 seconds with under three-and-a-half minutes left in the fourth quarter. Trailing 19-17, he plunged into the end zone from two yards out to give Kansas City a 23-19 lead.

After the Raiders fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Walker took a handoff to the right on the Chiefs' first play from scrimmage and flew all the way into the end zone to put the Chiefs up 30-19, a lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 30-27 victory. Once Walker cuts to the outside, it's game over.

With Patrick Mahomes fresh off tearing his ACL, Kansas City needed a running back who could take some of the weight off the three-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback's shoulders. Walker has done much more than that in putting together a strong, early-season NFL Offensive Player of the Year campaign.