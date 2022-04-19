Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72.98 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Raymond Calais

Strengths:

Smaller scat back with flashes of above-average burst and flexibiltiy to hit big plays on the outside. Was used in the jet sweep game and has quality hands. Some elusiveness to his game that pops often.

Weaknesses:

Very small frame. Much quicker than he is fast. Contact balance is not to normal NFL running back standards.

Accolades: