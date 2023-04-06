Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72.43 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Terrace Marshall Jr.

Summary:

Jonathan Mingo is a super-stocky, chiseled, explosive outside WR with a nice blend of YAC/screen game flashes and route-running/downfield wins. He was featured underneath on high-percentage, schemed-up throws yet flashed the ability to win with sudden, sharp-breaking routes. He has great but not elite speed. His contact balance and subtle juking ability are there, although not unbelievable in those areas. Given his size/frame, he should be better bouncing off tackles with the ball in his hands. He can beat press with quickness and hands. He's not a traffic-catch type and had some drops on film. If utilized correclty -- blend of YAC throws and occasionally down the field -- he can be a sneaky-good add to a team as an eventual quality WR2.

Strengths:

Big, long, explosive and twitchy

Understands how to efficiently get North-South when there's space to maximize yardage opportunity

Some downfield wins on film

Weaknesses: