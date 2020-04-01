Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

NFL Draft analysis for Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70

Strengths:

  • Showed good range from center field at Ohio State
  • Size and athletic traits to run with tight ends in man coverage
  • Good change-of-direction abilities

Weaknesses:

  • Not physical enough to play in the box, not rangy enough to play FS
  • Not particularly active downhill
  • Speed is average to above-average
  • Nothing really stands out about his game
