Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70.56 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Gibril Wilson

Summary:

Jordan Howden came in at 5-11, 206 pounds at the combine, and he can line up all over the defense, but where he plays in the NFL will be the biggest question facing him. But he was a chess piece for the Gophers, moving all over the field. He's a solid tackler in space, and an added bonus: he was listed as a 4.65 guy coming into the 2022 season and ripped off a 4.49 at the combine.

Strengths:

Only two missed tackles all of 2022

Chess piece who lines up all over the field

Will come from deep safety to make plays in run support -- consistent wrap-up tackler

Shows ability to flip hips in open field on deep post and stay in phase

Weaknesses: