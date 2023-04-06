Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 70.56 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Gibril Wilson
Summary:
Jordan Howden came in at 5-11, 206 pounds at the combine, and he can line up all over the defense, but where he plays in the NFL will be the biggest question facing him. But he was a chess piece for the Gophers, moving all over the field. He's a solid tackler in space, and an added bonus: he was listed as a 4.65 guy coming into the 2022 season and ripped off a 4.49 at the combine.
Strengths:
- Only two missed tackles all of 2022
- Chess piece who lines up all over the field
- Will come from deep safety to make plays in run support -- consistent wrap-up tackler
- Shows ability to flip hips in open field on deep post and stay in phase
Weaknesses:
- Doesn't play up to the 4.49 timed speed, and the lack of burst can show up on tape when he's trying to make plays in space
- Doesn't have sideline-to-sideline range in deep centerfield but does show up all over the field/wherever the ball is