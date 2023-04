Draft Scouting Report:

Summary:

Josh Hayes began his collegiate career at North Dakota State before spending one year at Virginia and finishing up at Kansas State. He put himself on the NFL radar this past season, ranking third on the team in with 71 tackles and third in tackles for loss with 5.5. He also broke up seven passes.

Strengths:

Good size

Versatility to play multiple positions

Not afraid to mix it up

Weaknesses: