Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81.2 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Robert Windsor

Strengths:

Paschal doesn't have the typical body type of an edge rusher (for starters, he's 278 pounds and plays primarily over or outside the offensive tackle) but he has surprising quickness off the snap and he'll pair that with a deadly inside swim move. He's incredibly active with hands, and wins consistently that way and he shows a high motor in pursuit

Weaknesses:

He can struggle to get off blocks, and isn't consistently stout at point of attack. He also needs to do a better job of moving the offensive lineman off his spot. Paschal is a unique athlete but he's not particularly bendy around the edge and he'll need to continue to expand his pass-rush repertoire. He'll dominate for stretches, and then disappear for just as long -- he needs to play with more consistency.

Accolades: