Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.00 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Dezmon Patmon

Summary:

What the size indicates with Dezmon Patmon is exactly what you get. He's big, chiseled and best moving in a straight line. He's decently explosive for being nearly 230 pounds, but his build-up speed is more impressive than his acceleration. He won't be a separator in the NFL and shouldn't be asked to run intricate routes in which he has to throttle down and change directions in a hurry. Get him on the vertical route tree running goes and posts. He could be a menace on shallow crosses, too. He isn't amazing at bodying smaller CBs down the field. He has strong hands. He's good, not amazing in contested-catch scenarios. He's not a freaky leaper. Very minimal YAC. He's a super niche receiver who could be one of the first ones off the bus on away games for whichever team drafts him.

Strengths:

Monstrous frame, tall and chiseled

Scary in contested-catch situations

Build-up speed is very good

Aggressive blocker

Weaknesses: