Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78.59 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: JJ Arcega-Whiteside

Strengths:

At 6-foot-4, Ross is a huge target with an enormous catch radius, and he excels at contested catches. He contorts body to make difficult catches look easy, and he will also catch anything thrown in his vicinity -- he had just one drop on 72 targets in 2021. He was used a lot on short and intermediate routes, and has the hands to consistently get off the line vs. press coverage.

Weaknesses:

Ross had spinal surgery ahead after the 2019 season and didn't play in 2020. He's not a burner (he ran 4.63 at his pro day), which means he'll have to rely on precision route running and contested-catch ability. Perhaps due to the surgery, he's not particularly explosive out of his breaks and didn't provide much in the way of YAC, though some of that can be blamed on sub-par QB play in '21.

Accolades: