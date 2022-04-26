Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 62.04 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Isaiah McKenzie
Strengths:
Great top end speed that can be used in a variety of ways. Smooth footwork off the snap and at the stem. Fights through contact relative to his size. Good body control and hand eye coordination.
Weaknesses:
Undersized player that needs to be more physical through his routes. Does not have the size to be of any use as a blocker.
Accolades:
- 2021: All-MAC first team as WR and PR
- 2021: Career-high 960 rec yards