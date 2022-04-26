Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.04 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Isaiah McKenzie

Strengths:

Great top end speed that can be used in a variety of ways. Smooth footwork off the snap and at the stem. Fights through contact relative to his size. Good body control and hand eye coordination.

Weaknesses:

Undersized player that needs to be more physical through his routes. Does not have the size to be of any use as a blocker.

Accolades: