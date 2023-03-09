Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 88.68 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Trevon Diggs
Summary:
Kelee Ringo checks the height, weight and speed boxes for a man-coverage cornerback. He has exposure to press man, off-man and zone coverages. Problems arise when receivers use double moves or cut across his face. He does a good job of being physical and playing the ball in the air. Ringo needs to do a better job of coming to balance and making a form tackle.
Strengths:
- Great length and speed to play man coverage
- Willing to play downhill and attack the flat
- Versatility having played press man, off-man and zone coverages
- Solid ball production in two years of play
Weaknesses:
- 11.3% missed tackle rate in 2022
- Can leverage him off the snap if the jam does not land
- Average-to-below-average gather and re-direct
- Double moves and routes across his face can get him turned around