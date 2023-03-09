Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 88.68 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Trevon Diggs

Summary:

Kelee Ringo checks the height, weight and speed boxes for a man-coverage cornerback. He has exposure to press man, off-man and zone coverages. Problems arise when receivers use double moves or cut across his face. He does a good job of being physical and playing the ball in the air. Ringo needs to do a better job of coming to balance and making a form tackle.

Strengths:

Great length and speed to play man coverage

Willing to play downhill and attack the flat

Versatility having played press man, off-man and zone coverages

Solid ball production in two years of play

Weaknesses: