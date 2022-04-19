Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85.35 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: JK Dobbins

Strengths:

Walker is built low to the ground with powerful lower half and he can hit top gear in just a few steps. His quick lateral movements allow him to sidestep rushers and hit the hole with purpose, then has the wiggle to make himself slippery. He's hard to bring down because of lower-body power in addition to being built so low to the ground. He has another gear in open field and has the speed to consistently get to the edge and turn the corner. There are a lot of times on tape where he can not be tackled in the open field.

Weaknesses:

He wasn't much of a factor in pass game, though that doesn't mean he's a capable receiver -- we just didn't see it at Michigan State. His pass-blocking can be nonexistent at times, and he has just one year of productivity after transferring from Wake Forest. That said, he has low mileage; after 263 carries in '21 for the Spartans, he had 217 in the previous two seasons combined for the Demon Deacons.

Accolades: