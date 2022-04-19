Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.97 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Trevon Diggs

Strengths:

Gordon has long arms, long legs, loose hips, and the ability to run vertically with any wide receiver and he can play either outside or in the slot. He gets out of breaks quickly, stays in phase on vertical routes, and is comfortable playing press man at the line of scrimmage. He has size and strength to match up with tight ends out of the slot. He's also physical enough to play in box and not look out of place, and shows the ability to make wrap-up tackles in space.

Weaknesses:

He will sometimes struggle to get off wide receiver blocks vs. the run, and while he's efficient at getting out of breaks and staying in phase, he can give up separation on receiver's second move. He may end up being a better slot corner at the next level.

Accolades: