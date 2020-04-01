Larrell Murchison, DL, NC State

NFL Draft analysis for Larrell Murchison, DL, NC State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73

Strengths:

  • Some foot quickness with two-gap skills
  • Relentless motor as a pass rusher, feet don't stop moving

Weaknesses:

  • Not much pass-rush refinement
  • Athleticism is adequate, not outstanding
  • First step leaves a bit to be desired
