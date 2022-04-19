Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 86.98 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Charles Omenihu
Strengths:
Hall is a frenetic hand fighter who possesses raw power and that equates to a nightmare for interior offensive linemen. At Houston he was regularly double-teamed and he regularly found ways to split them. He has a devastating push-pull that can destroy interior offensive linemen who can't match his strength. He has explosive get off as 4i and 5 technique, and with an added swim move he can give offensive lineman all sorts of trouble as a pass rusher.
Weaknesses:
Hall can occasionally get too upright as a pass rusher and get stymied, which can sometimes manifest itself as struggling to anchor, though Hall consistently showed the ability to quickly make in-game adjustments. He currently doesn't have an array of pass-rush moves because typically he wins with power and strong hands.
Accolades:
- 2021 first-team all-AAC (6.0 sacks, 13.0 TFL)
- 2021: Highest PFF grade (89.2) among AAC DL