Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86.98 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Charles Omenihu

Strengths:

Hall is a frenetic hand fighter who possesses raw power and that equates to a nightmare for interior offensive linemen. At Houston he was regularly double-teamed and he regularly found ways to split them. He has a devastating push-pull that can destroy interior offensive linemen who can't match his strength. He has explosive get off as 4i and 5 technique, and with an added swim move he can give offensive lineman all sorts of trouble as a pass rusher.

Weaknesses:

Hall can occasionally get too upright as a pass rusher and get stymied, which can sometimes manifest itself as struggling to anchor, though Hall consistently showed the ability to quickly make in-game adjustments. He currently doesn't have an array of pass-rush moves because typically he wins with power and strong hands.

Accolades: