Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.21 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Josh Oglesby

Strengths:

Enormous, even by interior offensive linemen standards. Routinely moves defensive linemen off the spot at the snap, and if he gets his hands on you it's over.

Weaknesses:

Sometimes gets over his toes and loses balance, and at other times he oversets and is exposed in passpro. Rarely asked to get to the second level. Lacks lateral mobility to reach more athletic defensive linemen as they shoot gaps.

Accolades: