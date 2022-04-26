Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.79 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jonathan Wynn

Strengths:

Good sized edge rusher with active hands. Significant playing experience with a past in the SEC. Good overall strength. Will play to the whistle.

Weaknesses:

Rarely counters inside and that leaves the B gap very vulnerable for big run gains. Does not do a great job of containing the edge. Stiff athlete with below average change of direction skills.

Accolades: