Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 62.79 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Jonathan Wynn
Strengths:
Good sized edge rusher with active hands. Significant playing experience with a past in the SEC. Good overall strength. Will play to the whistle.
Weaknesses:
Rarely counters inside and that leaves the B gap very vulnerable for big run gains. Does not do a great job of containing the edge. Stiff athlete with below average change of direction skills.
Accolades:
- 2021: All-AAC first team
- 2021: Started all 13 games after coming over from Auburn as a graduate transfer